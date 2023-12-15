Wray & Nephew Fight Nights gains momentum in Kingston communities Loop Jamaica

Six months ago, the Wray & Nephew Fight Nights series made its debut at the Cling Cling Oval in the Olympic Gardens community in Kingston, reigniting local interest in boxing.

The series, featuring both male and female boxers at various skill levels, highlights their dedication to intense training under the guidance of leading boxing coaches. These mentors have played a crucial role in shaping the careers of aspiring boxers, aiding their transition into the professional arena.

Jamaica Boxing Board president Stephen Jones views the series as a significant step toward preparing boxers for the global stage. He notes the positive impact on both the participating athletes and the communities where coaches and athletes reside or train.

Jones stated, “To quantify the impact is difficult; what we have observed is precisely what we have been working toward for quite some time, and Fight Nights gives us the platform the boxing industry needed. We use boxing as a significant instrument for community participation. It is a medium to bring everybody together and to provide strength to the diverse communities through grassroots boxers who aspire to be on the type of platform that Fight Nights provides.”

Jones added, “We are using the sport for mentorship and counseling, and Fight Nights has been providing that. For this reason, too, community members welcome it hugely. The impact has been great, so we are very pleased with what we have achieved so far, and we are excited about what is to come.”

After three stagings across St Andrew and St Catherine at 6-week intervals, the inaugural series climaxes on Saturday at Breezy Castle in downtown, Kingston.

The boxing series is experiencing continued growth and an increased understanding of the entertainment value that combines boxing, music, and community. Professional fighters are leveraging the opportunity, and the involvement of two Colombian pro boxers in this 2023 finale adds diversity and creates an exciting fight card.

Pavel Smith, marketing manager of Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum Limited, emphasizes the positive impact on communities. “Boxing a fi wi culture,” he said. “We are proud to support the development of a sport so richly intertwined with our local culture. The love Jamaicans have for boxing can be felt at every event. Since its inception, Wray & Nephew Fight Nights has sought to make significant strides in promoting boxing, community engagement, and boxer development in Jamaica. As the series continues into 2024, we encourage everyone to support our local boxers, coaches, their managers, and communities.”

Professional boxer Jermaine Richards, known as ‘Breezy,’ underscores the community-building benefits of the event. He notes that Fight Nights has allowed those who love boxing to experience it within their communities, making Jamaica more aware of their passion.

“It is making a positive impact in the sense that it is allowing individuals who love it to stay close to it. In each community, you have elders and young people alike who generally love it, and now they get to experience it with Fight Nights being staged in the community. It has made Jamaica more aware of me and my passion. Honestly, I just love boxing, the thrill of a fight, and I would love to be named the champion from this event and be recognized for my innate talent,” Richards remarked.

As the series continues into 2024, organizers, participants, and spectators celebrate the transformative power of boxing. The shared accomplishment resonates as the series culminates, with the upcoming Saturday card serving as the final opportunity to witness world-class boxing in Jamaica for 2023.

SATURDAY’S FIGHT CARD (Starts at 7:30 pm)

Amateur fightsKhamoi Barrett vs Sanjae Hudson (Heavyweight)Chevaun Gordon vs Kevon McKenzie (Light heavyweight)Daniel Elijah Williams vs Cayman Tafferel (Middleweight)Delano McLaughin vs Kirk Patrick Heron (Welterweight)Garvan Garrison vs Roberto Williams (Welterweight)Britanny McFarlane vs Shanika Gordon (Welterweight)

Professional fightsJermaine Richards (Jamaica) vs Francisco Cordero (Columbia) – HeavyweightIan Darby (Jamaica) vs Jose Augustine (Columbia) – Cruiserweight.