Wray & Nephew returns as Jamaica Premier League title sponsor Loop Jamaica

·8 min read
Home
Local News
Wray & Nephew returns as Jamaica Premier League title sponsor Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

One Body One God season of dance delivers a master-class in ministry

STATHS and Wolmer’s secure first two spots in Manning Cup second round

iCreate resumes tradng on JSE

Wray & Nephew returns as Jamaica Premier League title sponsor

Man and woman shot dead, another injured in Sam Sharpe Square

A simple guide to building wealth

International Day of the Girl Child: Celebrating strength, empowerment

Cop shot while on routine traffic duties in Hanover

GraceKennedy takes bold step forward in sustainability with ESG report

Nadal, Osaka and Wozniacki set to return to 2024 Australian Open

Thursday Oct 12

27°C
Loop Sports

9 hrs ago

Owen Hill (right), CEO of the Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL), adds his signature to a jersey to solidify a three-season deal with J Wray & Nephew Limited as the title sponsor of the Jamaica Premier League. This significant moment took place at a press conference at Wray & Nephew Limited’s offices in New Kingston on Tuesday. Also present were (from left) JFF president Michael Ricketts, chairman of PFJL Chris Williams and Wray and Nephew’s managing director Jean-Philippe Beyer.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Jamaica Premier League’s (JPL) upcoming season has secured a new presenting partner. Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, the flagship brand of J Wray & Nephew Limited, has entered into a three-season agreement with the island’s premier football league.

The formal announcement of this partnership took place during a media launch at J. Wray & Nephew Limited’s offices in New Kingston on Tuesday.

Dominic Bell, the brand public relations and communications banager for Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, expressed excitement about rekindling the partnership with the Jamaica Premier League.

The company had previously provided sponsorship during the early to mid-2000s.

“Sports in Jamaica is the lifeline of many. We understand the great impact that football has on our communities and the wider social fabric as a nation,” said Bell. “As a proud supporter of grassroots engagement and development, the Jamaica Premier League provides the opportunity for the brand to play a role in advancing the welfare of stakeholders both on and off the field in a professional and commercialized manner.”

Owen Hill, the chief executive officer of the Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL), expressed his elation at Wray & Nephew Group’s decision to renew its support for local football.

“We always expect great things from a partnership with Wray & Nephew. In this newest agreement, the mission for PFJL is to build a viable football industry for our key stakeholder groups, as such, the vision alignment between the two iconic brands provides a perfect conduit to achieve these goals,” Hill said.

The new season is set to start on October 22 and will continue until May 2024.

Related Articles

Sport

June 12, 2023 11:15 AM

Sport

May 30, 2023 06:25 PM

Sport

May 23, 2023 05:02 PM

Recent Articles

Entertainment

One Body One God season of dance delivers a master-class in ministry

Sport

STATHS and Wolmer’s secure first two spots in Manning Cup second round

Business

iCreate resumes tradng on JSE

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson nominated for World Athlete of the Year 2023

See also

Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson, who became the third woman to achieve a Diamond League sprint double, is among the list of 11 nominees for World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year.
Jackson, a

Jamaica News

Crab Circle vendors, others to receive training

Beginning Tuesday, October 17, food vendors in the Corporate Area will be participating in a five-day training programme being offered by the HEART/NSTA Trust in proper food-handling and preparation.

Jamaica News

Delivering hope to BB Coke High student

Chief Executive Officer for Digicel, Stephen Murad, offers words of encouragement to BB Coke High School student, Jaheim Colman, shortly after a visit at the University Hospital of the West Indies las

Jamaica News

Man and woman shot dead, another injured in Sam Sharpe Square

Gunmen strike during candlelight vigil in heart of Montego Bay

Jamaica News

Businessman on murder rap after shooting babymother’s visitor

The police have charged a businessman following the late-night shooting death of a man who visited his babymother after they had retired to bed.
The businessman, 45-year-old Robert Russell, is from

Sport

Matthews’ heroics in vain as West Indies fall to Aussies in final T20I

West Indies Women captain Hayley Matthews delivered another masterful performance, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Australia from recording a comfortable 47-run victory in the T20 series finale at All

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols