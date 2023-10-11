Wray & Nephew returns as Jamaica Premier League title sponsor Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Premier League’s (JPL) upcoming season has secured a new presenting partner. Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, the flagship brand of J Wray & Nephew Limited, has entered into a three-season agreement with the island’s premier football league.

The formal announcement of this partnership took place during a media launch at J. Wray & Nephew Limited’s offices in New Kingston on Tuesday.

Dominic Bell, the brand public relations and communications banager for Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, expressed excitement about rekindling the partnership with the Jamaica Premier League.

The company had previously provided sponsorship during the early to mid-2000s.

“Sports in Jamaica is the lifeline of many. We understand the great impact that football has on our communities and the wider social fabric as a nation,” said Bell. “As a proud supporter of grassroots engagement and development, the Jamaica Premier League provides the opportunity for the brand to play a role in advancing the welfare of stakeholders both on and off the field in a professional and commercialized manner.”

Owen Hill, the chief executive officer of the Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL), expressed his elation at Wray & Nephew Group’s decision to renew its support for local football.

“We always expect great things from a partnership with Wray & Nephew. In this newest agreement, the mission for PFJL is to build a viable football industry for our key stakeholder groups, as such, the vision alignment between the two iconic brands provides a perfect conduit to achieve these goals,” Hill said.

The new season is set to start on October 22 and will continue until May 2024.