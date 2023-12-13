Wray & Nephew returns as title sponsor for KSAFA leagues Loop Jamaica

J Wray & Nephew Limited, through its brand Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, has returned as title sponsor for the Kingston and St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA) Major League competition and the Championship league.

The announcement was disclosed during a press conference held at the J Wray & Nephew offices on Dominica Drive in New Kingston on Tuesday night.

Dominic Bell, brand public relations and communications manager at J Wray & Nephew, expressed, “Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum is a brand deeply rooted within the social fabric of Jamaica, so this partnership is another signal of our consistent support for sports and broader culture throughout the island. Football is one of Jamaica’s most beloved pastimes and is one of the most popular sports at the professional level. Like other disciplines, football has an organic relationship with our communities, and the KSAFA leagues are a testament to this.'”

J Wray and Nephew had previously collaborated with KSAFA through their Magnum brand and under Charley’s JB Rum label.

The upcoming season will start with the Championship (formerly Super League) on Saturday. That competition will feature 12 teams. Unlike the previous season, the Championship will revert to a league format where all teams will engage in home and away matches.

Following the preliminary round, the top four teams will progress to the semi-final knockout round. The Championship winner will have the opportunity to participate in the Jamaica Football Federation Tier Two competition, aiming for promotion to the Jamaica Premier League.

The Championship winner will be awarded an increased prize money of $1 million, with second place securing $600,000, third place receiving $300,000, and fourth place earning $100,000.

The Major League, which kicks off on Sunday, will consist of 12 teams divided into two zones of six each. After the preliminary round, the top four teams from each zone will advance to the quarterfinal knockout round.

The Major League finalists will move on to the following season’s Championship.

The Major League winner will be granted $600,000, second place $300,000, third place $150,000, and fourth place $60,000.

KSAFA president Mark Bennett expressed gratitude, stating, “The sponsorship this year is quite a step up from what we had last year, truth be told. For the first time in the history of KSAFA, the winner of the Championship will receive $1 million. This sponsorship marks a significant moment in our history. We no longer view sponsorship as just support or a social investment; it is that and more! It speaks to the confidence the organization has in KSAFA.”