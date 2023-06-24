Wray & Nephew to revive boxing excitement with Fight Nights series Loop Jamaica

The Wray & Nephew Fight Nights boxing series, which was launched this week, will represent an avenue to showcase rising stars says Stephen Jones, president of the Jamaica Boxing Board (JBB).

During the official launch on Wednesday, Jones emphasised that the series aims to highlight promising young boxers who demonstrate the potential to become future champions early in their careers.

“The more they fight, the more disciplined they become. The sooner we can train them, the more valuable they will be to promoters locally and across the world,” said Jones.

The Fight Nights series, a partnership between Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum and the JBB, is open to both local and overseas-based amateur and professional boxers.

Each event will feature eight bouts, with amateur fights comprising three rounds and professional fights starting at four rounds.

Winners of the professional matches stand to claim a purse starting at US$150 per round, with a total match purse of US$600 per fight. Initially, the judging panel will consist of local officials, but as the tournament progresses, overseas officials will also be included.

Wray & Nephew Fight Nights, which span over eight months with an event every six weeks, will commence on Saturday, July 1 at Cling Cling Oval. The first installment of the series will present an eight-bout fight card featuring 14 amateur and two professional boxers.

Pavel Smith, marketing manager of Wray & Nephew Limited, reiterated the company’s commitment to the sport, expressing pride in providing a platform for Jamaican boxers to transition from amateur to professional boxing.

“Boxing is a big part of the local sporting landscape and provides excitement for the fans. The sport also offers real opportunities for Jamaican athletes to do well globally. Wray & Nephew is the celebratory partner for Jamaicans and so we had to ensure we provided the support to jumpstart contagious support for our talented boxers hunting dominance on the international scene,” Smith said.

Fight Nights follows the popular Contender Series, which Wray & Nephew sponsored for eight years before ending its sponsorship four years ago. Unlike the Contender Series, where boxers were eliminated after each round until a grand finale, Fight Nights will allow boxers to compete multiple times.