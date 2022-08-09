Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum provides support for Sunshine Girls Loop Jamaica

Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum has announced its support of Jamaica’s senior netball team, and Netball Jamaica to the tune of $14 million.

The support follows the Sunshine Girls’ impressive performances in the netball competition at the just concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

The Sunshine Girls secured the silver medal after losing the gold medal match 55-51 against Australia on Sunday.

That defeat came three days after they scored a shock victory against Australia in their final Pool A game, their first triumph over Australia at the Commonwealth Games.

The partnership will be an initial three-relationship, with an option for renewal thereafter.

A press release from Wray & Nephew stated that “over the years, there have been calls for public and private sector support to match the successes of the Sunshine Girls, who have had consistent world-class displays on the global stage.

“Their moments of heroism include medal-winning displays at past Netball World Cup and Commonwealth Games.”

Tricia Robinson, president of Netball Jamaica, is thankful for the Wray & Nephew sponsorship.

“With their David versus Goliath-like performances personifying what it means to be ‘wi likkle but wi tallawah,’ Wray Rum, the Official Spirit of Jamaica 60, found it to be of national importance to support the girls,” said Robinson.

Pavel Smith, marketing manager, J. Wray & Nephew Limited, says his team is honoured to partner with the Sunshine Girls and Netball Jamaica.

“The Sunshine Girls have consistently showcased to the world, what true Jamaican character and spirit looks like by Jaminating their competitors against all odds,” said Smith. “As an integral part of the fabric of Jamaican culture, Wray Rum believes that it is important for us to sponsor the trailblazing senior Sunshine Girls senior programme. The $14 million cash support over three years, will go towards their gears, local transportation, international travel, and other recurring expenses, that they have been vocal to the public about.”