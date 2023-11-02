Wrestler Aaron Johnson secures 4th medal for Jamaica at Pan Am Games Loop Jamaica

Wrestler Aaron Johnson secures 4th medal for Jamaica at Pan Am Games
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
4 hrs ago

Jamaica’s Aaron Johnson, bronze, poses on the podium of the men’s 125kg wrestling freestyle event at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica’s Aaron Johnson improved the country’s medal tally at the 19th Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, by securing a bronze medal in the men’s 125kg class of the freestyle wrestling competition on Wednesday.

Johnson secured his place on the podium and marked the fourth medal for Jamaica by triumphing over Elison Adames from the Dominican Republic with a final score of 5-1 in the bronze medal contest.

In earlier rounds of the competition, Johnson engaged in a quarter-final match against Diego Almendras from Chile, which concluded with a 0-0 scoreline. Subsequently, in the semi-finals, Johnson faced Mason Parris of the USA, suffering a 10-0 defeat.

Parris, who had recently achieved a bronze medal at his inaugural senior World Championships, went on to claim the gold medal.

The American capped his day with a chippy 2-0 decision over two-time Olympian and three-time Pan American Games medalist Jose Diaz Robertti of Venezuela in the gold medal match. He earned both of his points in the first period, one through the shot clock and the other from an extracurricular-induced caution. Despite Diaz Robertti’s strategy of keeping the match close and aiming for a late takedown, Parris remained unfazed, leaving the Venezuelan with the silver medal.

All of Jamaica’s four medals in the competition are bronze.

Cyclist Dahlia Palmer, who is based in Trinidad and Tobago, won Jamaica’s first medal in Santiago last Wednesday in the women’s keirin event.Additionally, in the athletics events, Jamaica secured two more bronze medals through discus throwers Fedrick Dacres and Samantha Hall on Monday.

The Pan American Games continues until Sunday. 

