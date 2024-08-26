WRHA raises concern about accidental poisoning among children

The Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is taking proactive steps to combat the issue of accidental poisoning among children through the use of health education initiatives.

The authority which oversees healthcare services in Westmoreland, St James, Hanover and Trelawny, said surveillance data from Westmoreland, for example, indicates that accidental poisoning remains a leading cause of illness among children.

The WRHA has been closely monitoring such cases, especially those from low socio-economic backgrounds.

But speaking at a recent sit down with local reporters from the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), head of the Department of Paediatrics at the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, Dr Ludrick Morris, pointed out that safety should be a priority for all families, regardless of their financial situations.

“Whether you’re of low or high socio-economic standing, what is more important is your sense of safety, and I think that we should empower persons to create that culture and environment of safety, because there are different ways to do it,” he indicated.

On that score, Morris encouraged parents and caregivers to ensure that chemicals, medications and other potentially hazardous items are stored safely and out of the reach of curious children.

He also outlined the importance of supervision, noting that it provides an opportunity for parents to understand their children’s capabilities and behaviours.

“Afford your children the appropriate supervision, as it will go a far way in reducing the incidence of accidental poisoning,” Morris said.

Meanwhile, Medical Social Worker, Tishrei Daley, pointed out that the trend of accidental poisoning tends to be more prevalent in low-income households because their low-income earnings prompt families to sometimes purchase unlabelled substances, such as disinfectants in containers usually used to house food and drink.

She also highlighted the issue of storage, explaining that in low-income homes, hazardous substances may be kept in easily accessible areas, such as under the sink, rather than on high shelves or in locked cabinets.

To address these challenges, the WRHA has been working closely with communities to provide education and resources.

For his part, Health Promotion and Education Officer for Westmoreland, Gerald Miller, is encouraging persons to be creative in using what they have to secure their hazardous substances.

“Use things that can be covered tightly so the child can’t access chemicals,” Miller advised.