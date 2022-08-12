Wright promoted to CFO for Scotiabank C’bean North & Central America Loop Jamaica

Scotiabank has announced that effective August 15, 2022, Michelle Wright will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer for the Caribbean North and Central region comprising The Bahamas, Cayman, Jamaica and Turks and Caicos.

Wright has had a stellar career at Scotia since she joined the Group as a Business Banking Officer in 2000.

She then held progressively senior roles in operations and finance including Chief Financial Officer for Scotia Investments in 2013 and her current role of Chief Financial Officer for the Scotia Group in 2017.

In her current position, Wright has successfully steered the financial planning of the group including strong expense management to support business results. She is also credited with increased collaboration across Scotia’s subsidiaries to create synergies to improve business performance.

Head of Scotiabank’s Caribbean North and Central Region, Audrey Tugwell Henry commenting on Wright’s appointment said “Michelle is an excellent asset to the organisation, and we are very pleased to leverage her expertise to benefit the wider Caribbean North and Central region.”

She added: “As we continue to advance our growth strategies across our footprint, Michelle will play a key role in strategic business planning and driving revenue growth while containing costs.”

Wright holds a Master’s degree with distinction in Accounting from the University of the West Indies and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).