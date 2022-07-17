Wrold Champs: Taylor, Allen into 400m semis; Powell out | Loop Jamaica

Former Calabar High standout, Christopher Taylor finished second in heat 2 of the men’s 400m in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday to advance to the semifinal round of the event.

The race was won by Michael Norman of the United States in 45.37s with South Africa’s Zakhiti Nene placing third in 45.69s.

The other Jamaican to advance to the semis is Nathon Allen. The 28-year-old ran 45.61s to finish third in heat 5.

Botswana’s Bayapo Ndori ran a blinder of a race out of lane eight to win in 44.87s, going away from former Olympic and World Champion Kirani James who crossed the line in second place in 45.29s.

It was a disappointing World Championships debut for national champion Jevaughn Powell who had the fastest time of the Jamaican men going into the championships.

Powell managed a fourth place finish in his heat in 46.42s behind the winner, Michael Cherry of the United States in 45.81s. Zambia’s Uzala Samukonga was second in 45.82s with Belgium’s Alexander Doom taking third in 46.18s.

Powell was the only Jamaican to run faster than 45 seconds this season. The 2017 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Championships Class Two winner clocked a personal best 44.87 seconds on May 27 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He clocked 45.50s to win ahead of Allen at the national trials in June.