WRONG AND STRONG? Motorist in heated debate with cops over ticket Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
58 minutes ago

It is no secret that Jamaicans are a bold set of people.

Never afraid to speak out on issues that they are not in agreement with, so traffic debates with law enforcement officers about breaches are very common on streets across the island.

But one local motorist gave new meaning to the word bold when he was captured in a video that was posted on social media arguing with a policewoman who was about to issue a ticket to him for a traffic violation he committed when he failed to interpret instructions regarding registration disc that should be affixed to the windscreen of a vehicle

Not aware that he was in the wrong the driver sought to use social media to outline his case and explained that he went to the tax office and paid for his registration, he pointed out that he received the sticker and was adamant that instead of placing it on his windscreen, he argued that it should be kept stapled to the fitness and insurance papers instead of to the inside left of the windscreen.

The statement showed the motorist failed to properly interpret what the Traffic Act states. Section 12 of the Road Traffic Act states the following:

12. – (1) The owner or driver of a motor vehicle that is registered and licensed shall ensure that the – (a) registration plates are affixed to the front and back of the motor vehicle so that the characters on the registration plates are upright and in a conspicuous position and are clearly visible from a distance of at least 20 metres; and (b) current licence decal is affixed to the inside of the windscreen in a conspicuous position, to the left, so as to be clearly visible at a distance of 5 metres from the front of the vehicle

WRONG AND STRONG? Motorist in heated debate with cops over ticket

