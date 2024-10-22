‘Wrong jungle’, lucky ‘escape’? Alleged car breaker shot by cop victim
‘Wrong jungle', lucky 'escape'? Alleged car breaker shot by cop victim
Forty-three-year-old Maurse Beldavis, an unemployed of no fixed address, has been charged with malicious injury to property and simple larceny following an incident on Barnett Street in Montego Bay, St James on Monday, November 11.
Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 10:48 pm, a policeman saw Beldavis breaking the glass of his motorcar and removing a bag from the vehicle.
The lawman reportedly called out to Beldavis, who ran.
He was chased by the policeman.
During the chase, Beldavis was reportedly seen attempting to remove an item from his waistband.
The policeman, reportedly in fear of his life, drew his firearm and opened fire in the direction of Beldavis, who fell to the ground.
A police team was alerted and assisted Beldavis to the hospital, where he was treated.
Beldavis was placed in custody, and was charged on Tuesday, November 19.
His court date is being finalised.
