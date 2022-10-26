Wrong man allegedly caught with licensed ‘tool’ at party in Trelawny Loop Jamaica

A licensed firearm holder is one of two men who were charged following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition at a party in Falmouth, Trelawny on Wednesday, October 26.

Reports from the Falmouth police are that about 12am, a law enforcement team visited a party that was in session.

While there, they saw a man with a bulge at his waist, who was acting in a manner that aroused suspicion.

The man was accosted and searched and a Tangfolio 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm cartridges was reportedly taken from his waistband.

Interestingly, another man who was at the party reportedly approached the police personnel and identified himself as the owner of the seized firearm, and provided his licence for the weapon.

Both men were subsequently arrested.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition is 34-year-old dispatcher, Renardo Brown, of Zion district in Martha Brae, Trelawny.

The licensed firearm holder, 29-year-old Barrington Seaton, also of Zion district, has been charged with aiding and abetting illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Their court date is being arranged.