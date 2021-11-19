WTA threat to quit China over Peng Shuai’s disappearance puts Porsche and SAP in a bind

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Peng, a two-time former Grand Slam doubles champion, has vanished from the public eye since she accused former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of coercing her into sex in a social media post on November 2 that was deleted within minutes. Concerns for her safety have grown after Chinese state media released a screenshot of an email, purportedly from Peng and sent to the WTA, walking back her allegations and claiming “everything is fine.”

In an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, WTA chief executive Steve Simon said the welfare of the player and the need for her allegations to be properly investigated were “bigger than the business” that the WTA has in China.

“We’re definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it,” Simon said.

Two of the WTA’s official partners — Porsche, owned by Volkswagen ( VLKAF ), and German software maker SAP ( SAP ) — may feel differently about putting their own business in the world’s second biggest economy at risk by backing the association’s stance on Peng.

Read More