Xavier Gilbert names 23-member squad for Women’s Gold Cup qualifiers Loop Jamaica

Newly appointed head coach Xavier Gilbert has named a 23-member squad to represent Jamaica in the upcoming Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup qualifiers, scheduled for later this month.

The Jamaica Football Federation said several players have declined invitations to join the squad.

Notably, three players, namely Destiny Powell, Chris-Ann Chambers, and Shaniel Buckley, have been recalled from the Pan Am team, which is currently in Chile.

These players are slated to join the Jamaican delegation in Panama on Monday, contributing to the team’s preparations for the upcoming qualifiers.

Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw is out.

The Reggae Girlz are set to take on Panama in Panama City on Wednesday, October 25, followed by a match against Guatemala on Sunday, October 29 at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Jamaica’s squad: Goalkeepers: Chriss-Ann Chambers (Dinamo Sokhumi), Javanae Jones (Multnomah University), Alliyah Morgan (George Mason University)

Defenders: Lauren Reid (University of Maryland), Malikae Dayes AAB (Denmark), Zoe Vidaurre (George Mason University), Nevillegail Able (University of Maine at Fort Kent), Alika Keene (SK Slavia Praha Zen), Shanhaine Nelson (Cavalliers), Tyiesha Nelson (Reinas Academy), Jayda Hylton-Pelaia (Woodbridge Strikers).

Midfielders: Chinyelu Asher (SCU Torreense), Israela Groves (London City Lionesses), Marlo Sweatman (Viktoria Haladas), Davia Richards (Hill College), Destiny Powell (Frazsiers Whip)

Forwards: Ricshya Walker (LaSalle University), Christina Salmon (William Carey University), Mikayla Dayes Rodez AF (France), Shaneil Buckley (Frazsiers Whip), Natoya Atkinson (Seaward County), Melissa Johnson (Charlton Athletic Women FC), Sydnie Street (Seneca College).