XLCR, St George’s and Campion advance to Manning Cup second round Loop Jamaica

Excelsior High, St George’s College, and Campion College all secured their places in the second round of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition on Friday.

Excelsior High claimed a 3-1 home victory against Bridgeport High in their Group D matchup, moving six points clear into second spot on 18 points. Bridgeport High remained in third with 12 points from nine games, and with only one game left to play, they cannot catch up to Excelsior High.

The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams (for a total of 16 teams), will advance to the second round.

St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS), who had already qualified, led the group with 27 points after a 2-0 win over Cedar Grove, marking their ninth straight victory. Jhamal Bygrave and Dwayne Atkinson were the goal scorers.

Former champions St George’s College secured their eighth straight win with a 1-0 victory over Waterford High, ensuring their place in the second round. The ‘Light Blues’ led Group F with 24 points, five more than Campion College, who secured their second-round berth with a 1-0 win over Jose Marti High, bringing them to 19 points. Jose Marti remained in third with 12 points and out of contention.

In another Group F match, Pembroke Hall High earned their first point of the season with a 2-2 home draw against Ardenne High. Pembroke Hall remained at the bottom of the group with one point, while Ardenne held fifth place with four points.

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Group DCedar Grove High 0 STATHS 2Excelsior High 3 Bridgeport 1

Group FPembroke Hall High 2 Ardenne 2Campion College 1 Jose Marti High 0St George’s College 1 Waterford High 0

SATURDAY’S MATCHES

Group AKingston College vs CamperdownHydel vs PenwoodCalabar vs Charlie Smith

Group BMeadowbrook vs Jamaica College

Group CJonathan Grant vs ElthamHaile Selassie vs Denham TownGreater Portmore vs Dunoon

Group GDonald Quarrie vs Vauxhall High