Xmas in jail likely for UWI student re ‘torture’ of ex-girlfriend Loop Jamaica

Key pieces of evidentiary material that are outstanding in the case involving Matthew Hyde, the 20-year-old University of the West Indies (UWI) student who is accused of torturing his ex-girlfriend in his dorm room at the Mona Campus in St Andrew, have resulted in the matter being stalled until next year.

Hyde appeared in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Thursday, during which prosecutors updated the presiding judge on the status of the case file that is still incomplete.

A non-intimate DNA sample from the complainant has still not been submitted.

Additionally, a Communications Forensic and Cybercrime Division (CFCD) report and a forensic certificate also remain outstanding.

Hyde was further remanded until February 12, 2024, meaning that he will likely spend Christmas in jail.

The accused has been charged with false imprisonment, malicious communication, assault occasioning bodily harm, and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, all stemming from the incident which occurred over several days in his room at the George Alleyne Hall on the UWI campus in St Andrew.

Reports are that from Monday, February 6 to Thursday, February 9, 2023, Hyde held his ex-girlfriend against her will in a room he occupied on the campus, during which he repeatedly beat her and burnt her with a clothes iron on sections of her body.

A report was made to the police after the woman was eventually rescued, and Hyde was arrested and subsequently charged.

He has been in police custody since that time.

Following a committal hearing in June of this year, the matter was transferred to the Home Circuit Court.