Xodus Carnival reveals MasCreate Studios Loop Jamaica

​​​​​Following a glamorous costume presentation on October 16th, Xodus Carnival has launched a new subsidiary, MasCreate Studios.

What is MasCreate Studios, you ask? Loop News became curious too, and gleaned a clearer understanding.

MasCreate Studios is a ‘concept to creation’ carnival costume design and production house that provides a 360-degree production experience for carnival bands, including thematic ideations, costume design, photoshoots and the production of body wear, accessories and feather backpacks.

MasCreate Studios consists of a team of notable designers who collaborated to produce more than half of the designs in the recently presented ‘Mas Couture’ Xodus costume launch.

For this Jamaica Carnival debut, JustJess (Jessica Campbell), Kris Jackson and Annaixe (Annalisa Guthrie) make up the talented team of designers who collaborated to conceptualise and design eight costumes, and the dedicated team of seamstresses, gemmers and backpack designers, worked to complete the looks.

The designs produced by the team are: Art Deco, Cyber Punk, Disco, Gothic, Hippie, Hollywood Glam, Regency, and Roaring 20s.

As innovators in the entertainment industry, Xodus Carnival identified challenges that plagues the thriving carnival industry, which included, but is not limited to, sourcing materials from wholesalers, creative direction, and diversifying wearable designs; all things that prompted the creation of the subsidiary – a solution to those issues.

Jessica Campbell, the general manager of MasCreate, has been “in the carnival space for roughly seven years,” meaning she’s had first-hand experience in the design, production and project management of the booming industry.

“The local carnival design industry has been facing many difficulties, so in order to combat these issues, MasCreate [is here] to focus on improving the growth, efficiency, and accessibility in the design space.”

Though it’s a subsidiary of Xodus Carnival , MasCreate’s services are not limited to designing solely for the Xodus team.

Currently, it has been engaged to work on collections for the Notting Hill, Barbados, Miami, Cayman, and Canadian carnivals.

Additionally, local carnival bands can engage MasCreate to execute any stage of their costume process.

According to Pierre Goubault, CEO of Xodus Carnival, “the business of carnival is multifaceted and it takes great collaborative effort to create an excellent product that revelers will continue to enjoy and be impressed with. A big part of that experience is costume production and design and as we continue to grow the carnival industry in Jamaica it is a logical move to also grow the local carnival design sector. In addition to solving some of the industry’s biggest problems, MasCreate Studios will provide an opportunity to train, hire and empower more local designers to become involved in the carnival space.”

Through MasCreate, Xodus Carnival aims to revamp and grow the business of carnival, further developing the talent pool of carnival producers, including designers, welders and seamstresses.

Campbell went on to say that, “making the design process more efficient for the designers [and the] bands and masqueraders was really high on our list of priorities. Carnival starts and ends with the costumes, therefore MasCreate has committed to providing a more inclusive environment for costumes to be created, that appeals to and compliments masqueraders of all body types.”

Costumes are now available for purchase on the Xodus Carnival website. The Xodus showroom is open Mondays – Fridays from 11 am – 6 pm, and on Saturdays from 11 am – 2 pm. Masqueraders are encouraged to secure their costumes before they’re sold out, to be a part of the Xodus experience on April 7, 2024.