Yaksta talks significance of album name, 22, at launch Loop Jamaica

Amid much fanfare, endorsement and support from politicians, artistes and fans, Kemaul Martin, who goes by the stage name Yaksta, celebrated his debut album ‘Yaksta 22’ at a launch party in Kingston on Tuesday.

Officially released on Friday, the Bush Lawd’s debut album features 19 tracks, including collaborations with Chronic Law, Usain Bolt, Rygin King, and Monifa.

For the Bush Lawd, the album launch has aligned with Reggae Month and comes on the heels of a successful 2022, which also speaks to the significance of the name of the album.

“So, 22 is powerful, and it is a significant number in numerology, not in life but in creation itself. Every single thing comes in forms of two – two eyes, two pupils, two lips, two nostrils – 22 is the actual age that I started music – 2021 moving into 2022 is the actual year is my pivotal point,” he told Loop News on Tuesday at the Festival Market Place on the waterfront in Kingston, where people gathered for the launch event which was more of a hybridisation of a stage show and a party.

The event, though it began much later than the 8pm scheduled start time, opened with speakers, including Senator Damion Crawford and State minister in sports and entertainment Alando Terrelonge, before performances from artistes like Shane-O, Chronic Law, and Beenie Man graced the stage to perform.

Despite problems with his leg, Beenie Man – the consummate performer – entertained the crowd, leaving patrons wanting more.

The man of the moment, Yaksta, also took to the stage, performing a few of his songs, including ‘Hype & Bruk’ and ‘Assets’, as well as his collaboration with Monifa, who finished second in the 2016 Digicel Rising Stars competition, ‘Speak’.

Yaksta also told Loop Entertainment that although he did not share much on social media, he received endorsements in 2022 from international music entities, including the American magazine Rolling Stone.

The ‘Ambition’ singer said, too, that the support for his music and, in particular, the launch of ’22’, has been great.

“The support is tremendous from the young, the old, the middle class, the ministers, the MPs (Members of Parliament), everybody turn up. It is a tremendous feeling.

“Sometimes it is so surreal that it may be a little bit heavy and overwhelming, but it is nothing a mind cannot process,” he said.

The St Mary deejay said that fans listening to his album should expect evolution, lyrics, and competency, but most of all, expect Yaksta – 22.