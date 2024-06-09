‘Yam Head’ slapped with murder charge while on bail Loop Jamaica

Another man has been charged in relation to the March 30 shooting death of truck driver Winston Wheeler at his home in Days Mountain, Oracabessa, St Mary.

The latest accused is 29-year-old labourer Shaquille Wilson, otherwise called ‘Yam Head’, who is also from Days Mountain.

Wilson was taken into custody when he reported to the station on condition of bail in a separate matter on June 1.

He is now facing charges of murder, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, using a firearm to commit a felony, burglary, and conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravation in connection with Wheeler’s death.

His co-accused – 20-year-old Ojay Bignall, otherwise called “Hell Gate”, of Blacksmith Lane, Seaforth in St Thomas, and 21-year-old labourer Miles Beckford, otherwise called “Scubba”, of a Days Mountain address – were slapped with similar charges in April.

Reports from the Port Maria police are that about 12:45am, 59-year-old Wheeler was at home with a relative when Wilson and Bignall reportedly kicked open his kitchen door and opened gunfire hitting him.

The truck driver received several gunshot wounds before running outside, where he collapsed. He was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Wilson was charged on June 8, after an identification parade.

He and his co-accused are set to appear in the St Mary Parish Court on June 14.