Yaya Mayweather Withdraws Guilty Plea In NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mother Stabbing

Months after she initially entered a guilty plea in the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, Yaya Mayweather, 21, has changed her plea.

Iyanna Mayweather is on trial for unlawfully, intentionally, and unknowingly causing Jacobs injury with a kitchen knife after a fight over her then-boyfriend, rapper NBA YoungBoy. According to the Shaderoom, Mayweather changed her plea to Nolo Contendere (no contest). The effect of the plea change means that Yaya is accepting criminal punishment, but she is not admitting to guilt which can later aid the victim if she decides to sue in a civil case. A guilty plea may allow the victim to get damages in a civil suit.

Mayweather’s punishment is likely to not be changed as prosecutors have reportedly agreed to seek a sentence of six (6) years probation, the same sentence that was recommended after she pleaded guilty earlier this year. Yaya’s guilty plea was given during a court appearance back in April. She was charged with wounding Jacobs, an ex-girlfriend of NBA YoungBoy, during a knife attack after finding the other young woman in the rapper’s home.

Details of the incident are that Jacobs and Mayweather became involved in a verbal argument before things escalated, and the latter picked up two knives and stabbed Jacobs.

In the meantime, NBA YoungBoy, who is at the center of the brawl, is not in a relationship with either woman.

Yaya Mayweather and YoungBoy Never Broke Again share a son, Kentrell Jr. The Baton Rouge rapper, on the other hand, is very taken as he is engaged to Jazlyn Mychelle, with whom he just welcomed their second child, a boy. The couple had their first child, a baby girl, in 2020, months after the fight between Jacobs and Mayweather.

Yaya has not commented on the latest developments in the case. Jacobs, on the other hand, has not spoken about the case. She hinted that her and YoungBoy’s relationship may have deteriorated last year because of the incident with Yaya.