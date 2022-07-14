YEA launches mentorship programme to help local entrepreneurs grow | Loop Jamaica

The Young Entrepreneurs Association of Jamaica (YEA) has reaffirmed its commitment to collaborative entrepreneurship with the launch of its mentorship programme.

Through the initiative, Jamaican entrepreneurs can connect with local and international mentors who can help them towards holistic growth and business formality.

YEA President, Cordell Williams, said through initiatives such as this, the organisation remains committed to finding new ways to support entrepreneurs.

“Entrepreneurship tends to be a lonely road, but we want to change that by providing our members with the community and targeted support they need to grow,” Williams said. “This programme addresses that issue by providing entrepreneurs with the inspiration, information and motivation needed to succeed by giving them access to consistent guidance and ongoing support.”

Mentors for the initiative include Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Blue Mahoe Capital Partners, David Mullings, Founder and CEO of Manpower and Maintenance Services Limited, Audrey Hinchcliffe and BlueDot CEO Larren Peart.

“It was not difficult at all. The past two years have shown us that our economy will not survive without the productivity and growth of our MSME sector. Entrepreneurs must grow, and everyone is committed to making this happen,” Hinchcliffe stated.

Hinchcliffe said she is excited to be a part of the programme.

“I am looking forward to connecting with like-minded entrepreneurs who are serious about growth and success. There is work to be done, so I hope to positively impact their businesses and enrich their lives,” Hinchcliffe said.

Mullings shared similar sentiments.

“My journey has been positively impacted by mentors and advisors so I believe that it is important to pay it forward. My aim is to share mistakes and lessons to help others avoid them and provide additional direction for the special decisions that come with being in business,” he said.

Meanwhile, CEO of Bluedot Jamaica, Larren Peart, is encouraging entrepreneurs to take advantage of the mentorship programme.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime, so I encourage those who are interested to sign up. The best entrepreneurs take the right risks at the right time – this comes with guidance from people who’ve been there and done that. The harder the problem is to solve, the more we can benefit from getting the input of someone outside of the situation. Even disruptors need a compass to traverse unexpected peaks and valleys,” he shared.

The programme employs a systematic and data-driven approach to help entrepreneurs track and measure their achievement of crucial metrics tied to promoting business formality and their readiness for funding and investment.

It will also allow YEA to monitor and evaluate results from its various growth-enabling initiatives, boosting the organisation’s impact over time.