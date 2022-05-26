Yella Beezy Arrested For Pending Sexual Assault Charge, Bail Set At $1 Million

Yella Beezy was again arrested on Wednesday, and his bond was set at 1 million dollars in relation to a previous sexual assault case from 2021.

According to documents shared online by Collin County Jail, the rapper was arrested pursuant to a local warrant issued for a second-degree felony.

A mugshot was released of him, and the booking file said that he was being kept in a lower-level cell.

Yella Beezy was previously arrested in November 2021 on felony charges of sexual assault, felony abandoned endangered child, and misdemeanor offense, unlawful possession of a weapon.

At that time, he was released on a $57,500 bond.

This arrest is the latest in a series of mounting legal problems the rapper is facing within 12 months. He was previously charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon in August 2021. According to police, the rapper had over 400 pounds of a controlled substance and five firearms: four handguns and a rifle in his possession.

However, Yella Beezy was later released on the controlled substance charge as it was discovered that the “controlled substance” was hand sanitizers that he was donating. Police had mistaken the sanitizers for codeine and promethazine hydrochloride cough syrup or the substance lean.

Earlier in 2021, he was also arrested and charged with illegal gun possession after Dallas Police stopped him on Feb. 13 for running a stop sign and entering the highway from a private roadway or driveway.

In the meantime, Beezy’s sexual assault felony charge was rebuffed by his attorneys last November. His lawyers, John Gussio and Daryl Washington, had slammed the charges as “false allegations” made in April 2021.

Yella Beezy, on the other hand, has been keeping a low profile. He nor his attorneys have addressed his latest arrest.