Yendi Phillipps and Omar McFarlane vacay in St Lucia post nuptials Loop Jamaica

Yendi Phillipps, the 2010 Miss Universe runner-up, has tied the knot with businessman Omar McFarlane.

It is reported that the media personality and content creator married earlier this month in Florida, where McFarlane currently resides.

McFarlane is a Jamaican-born, US resident, who hails from Farm Heights in Montego Bay, St James.

On Instagram, Phillipps shared a reel from her private infinity pool at the Jade Mountain Resort, overlooking the Gros Piton mountains in St Lucia, where the couple is said to be honeymooning.