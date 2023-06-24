Yendi Phillipps expecting second child Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
(Photo: @yendizzle via Instagram)

Yendi Phillipps, the 2010 Miss Universe runner-up, is pregnant.

The media personality and content creator, who tied the knot with businessman Omar McFarlane last year, announced that she is expecting her second child on Instagram Saturday evening.

Phillipps shared a photo of herself showing off her baby bump, with the caption:

God’s timing & blessing….and maybe a little bit of unnu goat mouth too?#IzzyFinallyGotHerWish#BabyOnTheWay

And the congratulatory messages are flowing in:

Social media influencer life.of.a.king commented: “Congratulations .. yes fada god !!!! Me like dis fi we!!!!!”

Recording artiste Denyque shared: “Awww congratssssss Dizzle!!! ???????”

Model Davina Bennett commented: “Omg!!! Definitely wol eeep a goat mouth! I am so happy for you baby! Congratulations!!!?????”

Phillipps has a daughter, Isreal McGregor, with dancehall entertainer Chino. She was born in September 2012.

