Yendi Phillipps expecting second child Loop Jamaica

Yendi Phillipps, the 2010 Miss Universe runner-up, is pregnant.

The media personality and content creator, who tied the knot with businessman Omar McFarlane last year, announced that she is expecting her second child on Instagram Saturday evening.

Shared just over an hour ago, the post on Instagram has garnered more than 20,000 likes and over 1,300 comments so far.

Phillipps shared a photo of herself showing off her baby bump, with the caption:

God’s timing & blessing….and maybe a little bit of unnu goat mouth too?#IzzyFinallyGotHerWish#BabyOnTheWay

And the congratulatory messages are flowing in:

Social media influencer life.of.a.king commented: “Congratulations .. yes fada god !!!! Me like dis fi we!!!!!”

Recording artiste Denyque shared: “Awww congratssssss Dizzle!!! ???????”

Model Davina Bennett commented: “Omg!!! Definitely wol eeep a goat mouth! I am so happy for you baby! Congratulations!!!?????”

Phillipps has a daughter, Isreal McGregor, with dancehall entertainer Chino. She was born in September 2012.