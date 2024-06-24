YG Marley’s ‘Praise Jah in the Moonlight’ Reaches New Milestones In US and Canada

YG Marley has earned his first Platinum and Gold certification, and his breakout single “Praise Jah in the Moonlight” earned accolades for the first time in Canada and the United States.

Over the weekend, the top reggae song was certified gold in the United States by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) after selling more than 500,000 units in pure sales and digital streams. Days later, Music Canada certified the song platinum in Canada after selling 80,000 units.

The song was released on December 27, 2023, and was an immediate hit, topping the iTunes reggae charts before going on to chart worldwide. The song debuted at no. 74 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February before climbing to No. 39. It also featured at No. 20 on the Canada Hot 100 chart and dozens of European and Asian countries.

The song reached the Top 20 on the Billboard 200 chart and the Top 5 UK Singles Chart. It also peaked at No. 1 in the Netherlands, New Zealand, and the UK Indie Chart. Up to the week of June 20th, the song was certified Platinum in New Zealand after selling 30,000 units and silver in the United States after selling 200,000 units.

The track is particularly special. It was written by YG Marley and his mother, Lauren Hill, and samples “Crisis,” a 1978 song by Bob Marley and the Wailers. Despite having just one hit song, YG has shown great promise as an artist after performing at several festivals in the US.

The artist recently released a video to accompany the song, which caused it to explode again on TikTok and other platforms. In recent months, the 22-year-old released a new song, “Survival.”

