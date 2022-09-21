YG Taps Nas, Post Malone, H.E.R., Moneybagg For “I Got Issues” Tracklist

YG‘s next offering includes some star-studded features, according to Apple Music. The album I Got Issues tracklist has surfaced, and some well-known names are in the mix. The album is expected on September 30.

The 14-song project is supposed to include features from Nas, J. Cole, Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo, Post Malone, H.E.R., Mozzy, D3szn, Duki, and Cuco.

It also includes some of his previously released tracks like “Scared Money,” “Toxic,” and “Alone,” and is 49 minutes long. The album, which will be released on Def Jam, is the follow-up to 2020 My Life 4Hunnid.

That album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 64,000 total album-equivalent units in its first week. He has also spoken about what fans can look forward to in this upcoming album.

The Compton rapper revealed what to expect from the new album during a recent interview with Billboard. The “Stop Snitchin” rapper said the album will feature something for everyone to enjoy. He made the comments while speaking to Billboard during a recent interview.

YG reiterates that he was giving fans a piece of his life as he will address issues he encountered during the two years of the pandemic when he was at home. Additionally, there are some fun tracks and some personal musings, he continued.

YG also opened up in another interview with TMZ about how he got Nas on the album. “It was crazy ’cause I’ve been trying to get Nas on some sh*t for years,” he said. “I was trying to get him on my second album and sh*t, but it just didn’t happen. But he’s been showing love since day one, he always supported my sh*t and all that. So when I finally got the verse, I was like, ‘Finally.’”

Check out the full tracklist for YG’s I Got Issues below.

1. “Issues”2. “Baby Momma”3. “Toxic”4. “Maniac”5. “How to Rob a Rapper” ft. Mozzy & D3szn6. “I Dance” ft. Cuco & Duki7. “Scared Money” ft. J. Cole & Moneybagg Yo8. “Go Dumb” ft. H.E.R.9. “No Love”10. “Sober” ft. Roddy Ricch & Post Malone11. “Drink” to This12. “No Weapon” ft. Nas13. Alone14. “Killa Cali”