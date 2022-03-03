Yo Gotti Details How He Stays In Shape After Losing 50 Pounds

Yo Gotti just pumped out a double album full of incredible hits to get hustlers moving in the right direction. He’s now dropping more knowledge, this time in the category of health, which is truly the greatest wealth out there.

The Memphis rap legend reveals he has recently lost over 50 pounds, a fete he attributes to a change in his diet, exercise regiment, and overall mindset. Yo Gotti told the crew at Men’s Health’s “Gym & Fridge” all about it when they featured the Free Game rapper when they journeyed to Los Angeles, California.

At first glance, one may believe it was an episode of MTV Cribs after the rapper showed off his beautiful kitchen, equipped with commercial grade appliances and cookware.

One of the first stops in his kitchen was his ‘weight loss’ fridge that contained green elements. He keeps a healthy balance with a lot of fruits and vegetables. Think spinach, cauliflower, lettuce, peppers, coupled with lean meat such as fish, turkey burgers, and chicken breast.

“I use fruits for different things, I put them in my smoothies, put them in my shakes and I eat them just by theyselves. I love fruits,” the record executive expressed while holding two containers of berries. On most occasions, a smoothie will replace organic eggs for breakfast since Gotti is always on the go.

Gotti, who was given the keys to the city of Memphis, holds a number of titles, including label executive for his own Collective Music Group, entrepreneur, songwriter, and rapper. This means Gotti stays busy no matter what, a factor he explains makes it hard to maintain a consistent meal plan. He has managed to rid himself of 50 pounds over the last couple of years.

“I never been on a specific type of diet, I just tried to stop eating bad and start eating healthy. A lot of things I do, though, is calorie count, I think that’s what helped me a lot. For the last year, I tried to count my calorie intake and that seems to be the best results that I get,” he shared about the journey. He also keeps shots of Tumeric and ginger on hand to boost his immune system.

When questioned about one thing you will never find in his fridge, Gotti shared soda, though he confessed he is addicted to the stuff, and he does enjoy a good gulp or two while on the road. Presumably, a cup would be handed to Gotti when he stops by his own restaurant in Memphis for his cheat days.

Yo Gotti confessed that he doesn’t hold back when he pulls up to Prive’ as he partakes in everything, including hamburgers, steak, yams, corn, spaghetti, and lasagne. Those soul foods are separate and apart from his favorite snacks, Hot Fries and chocolate chip cookies and milk.

Gotti kicks off his workout regiment outside, and the first 45 minutes is usually dedicated to cardio on his bike. This doesn’t mean that the rapper is not still handling business, as he takes those necessary calls on while on his bike. Boxing, push-ups, jump rope are also included in the workout plan, which helped the rapper to lose 50 pounds.

“What keeps me motivated is wanting to be healthy, wanting to live longer and I think the girls like,” the “Rake It Up” rapper said. As for how he chooses his trainers, he believes it’s all about personality.

“I’m a boss you can’t be yelling at me, don’t need nobody screaming and doing all that,” – Gotti.