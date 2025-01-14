Yogi The Producer: Lucian hitmaker reacts to Best R&B album Grammy win

Winning a Grammy is the pinnacle of success for any musician, and for Johann Deterville, professionally known as Yogi The Producer, that dream became a reality.

His work on Chris Brown’s album 11:11 (Deluxe) earned him his first Grammy for Best R&B Album, particularly the track "Run Away" featuring Bryson Tiller, cementing his status as a powerhouse in the music industry.

"Winning that Grammy is one of the most amazing feelings ever. It’s a mix of excitement, gratitude, and reflection. Thinking about all the times I wanted to give up but didn’t. It shows that consistency and patience pay off," he shares.

Hailing from the small village of Anse La Raye, Yogi has climbed the ranks to become a platinum-selling, Billboard-charting music producer. His journey is a testament to passion, perseverance, and the power of staying true to one’s craft.

Born into a musically inclined family, Yogi credits his mother, Petronilla Deterville, as his biggest inspiration.

"Music was always around me; I couldn't avoid it," he recalls.

His mother led a choir, and from a young age, Yogi was deeply immersed in music—first singing and then playing the piano. By the age of 15, he had begun experimenting with music production, though he did not immediately recognize it as his calling.

"One of my friends introduced me to the program that I use now, and it was an on-and-off thing at first. But over time, I fell in love with it."

After completing his secondary education, Yogi briefly pursued classical music performance in Jamaica. However, he returned to Saint Lucia after his mother’s passing. Determined to continue his musical education, he later enrolled at the Centre for Arts and Technology in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, where he formally studied music production and sound engineering. This period was pivotal in refining his skills and solidifying his unique sound.

Following his studies, Yogi relocated to Toronto, where his career began to take shape.

"Toronto was the starting point for a lot of things for me," he shares.

It was there that he met Savannah Ré, now his wife and frequent collaborator. Working closely with Savannah marked a turning point in his career, leading to connecting with Boi-1da who he is signed to now. This also led to him working with major artists such as Drake, Nicki Minaj, Joyner Lucas, Kehlani, James Blake, Giveon, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Jessie Reyez, and Chris Brown.

In addition to his Grammy win, Yogi has amassed an impressive list of accolades. He has won three JUNO Awards—Canada’s equivalent to the Grammys for his work on Savannah Ré’s tracks "Solid," "24 HRS," and "Last One." With nine nominations under his belt, he is a recognized leader in Canadian music production.

Furthermore, his work on the Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game soundtrack earned him a prestigious BAFTA Award, one of the highest honors in the UK’s entertainment industry. He has also received a SOCAN Award for his production on Giveon’s R&B hit and has a Billboard number-one album for Kehlani’s project.

Despite his international success, Yogi remains deeply connected to his Saint Lucian roots.

"I’m always paying attention to what’s going on in Saint Lucia. My mission is to help in any way I can—whether in music or other areas," he states.

He is particularly passionate about nurturing young talent from his homeland.

"This year, I plan to launch a foundation in honor of my mother, aimed at supporting producers, writers, and creatives who want to pursue music but lack the financial means."

Yogi’s vision extends beyond financial assistance. He hopes to introduce music programs in secondary schools across Saint Lucia, particularly his alma mater, Entrepot Secondary School, creating opportunities for aspiring artists and producers.

"I want to start initiatives that can grow into something lasting," he says.

For those looking to follow in his footsteps, Yogi shares some words of wisdom: "Be patient with yourself, be consistent, and dream big. It might sound cliché, but believing in yourself and pushing forward no matter what is what gets you through."

Fans and aspiring musicians can follow his journey on social media @yogitheproducer