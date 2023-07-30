Yohan Blake, Briana Williams, Shanieka Ricketts win in Leverkusen Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Yohan Blake, Briana Williams, Shanieka Ricketts win in Leverkusen Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Police evidence leads to Kingston mechanic being freed of gun charge

Sunshine Girls make a big statement against South Africa at World Cup

Ukraine again reported bringing war deep into Russia

Bomb at political rally in Pakistan kills at least 40 persons

Music producer freed of gun charge after cop’s ‘unreliable’ evidence

Yohan Blake, Briana Williams, Shanieka Ricketts win in Leverkusen

NEPA flays ‘unprecedented’ rise in exotic animals locally

Kenroy Kerr assumes role of Dolla Financial interim CEO

Jamaican woman loses appeal re 42-year sentence for killing lover

Women’s World Cup: Colombia strike late to upset Germany 2-1

Sunday Jul 30

33?C
Loop Sports

6 hrs ago

Yohan Blake equalled his season’s best 10.01 seconds (0.2m/s) to win the men’s 100m at the True Athletes Classics, a World Athletics Continental Tour – Bronze Meeting in Leverkusen, Germany on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (PHOTO: File).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Yohan Blake, the 2011 world 100m champion, along with fellow Jamaicans Briana Williams and Shanieka Ricketts emerged victorious at the True Athletes Classics, a World Athletics Continental Tour – Bronze Meeting, held on Saturday in Leverkusen, Germany.

The 33-year-old Blake matched his season’s best with a time of 10.01 seconds (0.2m/s) to claim first place in the men’s 100m. He displayed a strong finish, overtaking the fast-starting Jeremiah Azu of Great Britain to secure his second win in the last three races. Azu settled for second place with a time of 10.07, while Nigeria’s Seye Ogunlewe took third with 10.17 seconds.

During the first round, Blake won his heat with a time of 10.07 seconds (-0.6m/s). However, he may miss the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary due to a false start at the Jamaica trials earlier this month.

In the women’s 100m competition, Williams triumphed over Bree Masters of Australia, finishing in 11.38 seconds (-0.3m/s). Masters closely followed with a time of 11.39 seconds, and Germany’s Lisa Marie Kwayie secured the third spot with 11.53 seconds. Williams had earlier qualified for the final by winning her heat in 11.46 seconds (-0.5m/s).

The women’s triple jump witnessed a dominating performance by national champion Ricketts, who secured victory with a jump of 14.52m (-0.4m/s).

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist produced her best effort on her second attempt but would have won with any of her four legal jumps. She finished comfortably ahead of Germany’s Maria Purtsa, who took second place with a jump of 13.69m (-0.1m/s).

Ricketts’ compatriot Kimberly Williams secured the third position with a jump of 13.58m (-0.5m/s).

Related Articles

Sport

July 18, 2023 04:45 PM

Sport

July 8, 2023 10:48 PM

Sport

July 10, 2023 11:30 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Police evidence leads to Kingston mechanic being freed of gun charge

Sport

Sunshine Girls make a big statement against South Africa at World Cup

World News

Ukraine again reported bringing war deep into Russia

More From

Sport

Reggae Girlz edge Panama 1-0 for their first ever World Cup win

See also

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Defender Allyson Swaby scored in the 56th minute and Jamaica hung on to edge Panama 1-0 on Saturday for their first-ever win at the Women’s World Cup.
Swaby, who grew u

Sport

Jamaica dominate Sri Lanka in opening game at Netball World Cup

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls began their Netball World Cup campaign with a resounding victory, defeating Sri Lanka 105-25 in their Pool C clash in Cape Town, South Africa on Friday.
The fourth-ranked J

Sport

Yohan Blake, Briana Williams, Shanieka Ricketts win in Leverkusen

Yohan Blake, the 2011 world 100m champion, along with fellow Jamaicans Briana Williams and Shanieka Ricketts emerged victorious at the True Athletes Classics, a World Athletics Continental Tour – Bron

Sport

Jhaniele Fowler robbed in South Africa ahead of Netball World Cup

The Sunshine Girls will begin their campaign on Friday’s opening day against Sri Lanka

Sport

Andre Blake: I’m proud to be a US citizen

Reggae Boyz captain and goalkeeper Andre Blake attains US citizenship through naturalisation

Sport

Sunshine Girls secure second consecutive victory at Netball World Cup

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls secured their second consecutive victory at the 2023 Netball World Cup by overwhelming Wales 75-40 in Pool C at Cape Town on Saturday.
The triumph followed their impressive

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols