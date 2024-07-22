Yohan Blake feels underappreciated by home country Jamaica

Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake has voiced his frustration over what he perceives as a lack of respect and understanding from his home country as he battles injuries and struggles with form.

Blake, who has been grappling with a challenging season, failed to secure a spot in the upcoming Olympics despite expressing his desire to compete earlier this year.

The 2011 World 100m champion’s difficulties were highlighted on Saturday when he finished last in the 100m at the London Diamond League, clocking 10.23 seconds for eighth place. Following the race, Blake’s frustrations came to the fore.

“My head is all over the place right now because what I wanted to do at Jamaica trials I didn’t get to do,” Blake told YouTube track and field social media programme The Inside Lane’ “I wanted to run my final Olympics, but I didn’t get to. But the journey continues.”

Blake also expressed his disappointment with the lack of recognition from Jamaica, stating, “My own country Jamaica doesn’t give me the respect, but I’m happy because other people outside do, they appreciate me more than my own country,” he said. “I’m happy that I’ve been able to crown elsewhere apart from Jamaica. So, I’m just looking to continue doing what I’m doing until I’m happy to step away when it’s time.”

When asked if this has been the case throughout his career, Blake criticised the Jamaican public for what he perceives as a lack of support for athletes who are not winning.

“Jamaica loves winners, and once you are not winning, they are not supporting you. But I don’t need their support. I have my own support staff, my own support team. I am self-motivated.”

The 34-year-old detailed his ongoing battle with injuries, explaining how they have impacted his performance. “My back has been bothering me. I can’t get up and sprint. I have some old injuries, including a hamstring issue. It’s been a fight this season,” he said. “People looking from the outside don’t know what’s happening inside. I just have to let them talk. I know I still have a lot left in me, so I am still pushing forward.”

“I have been knocked down many times and I know what it feels like to stand up. Maybe this isn’t my season, but maybe next season will be better. I know what I can do. I’ve felt it in training, and I know it’s there. It’s just a matter of doing it,” he added.

Having run most of his career in the shadows of the sprint great Usain Bolt, Blake is often remembered as the man who teamed up with Bolt to add to his legacy.

In September 2011, Blake ran the second-fastest 200m of all time, clocking 19.26 seconds in Brussels. The following year, he made headlines by beating Bolt twice within 48 hours at the Jamaican Olympic trials in Kingston, winning both the 100m and 200m events.

However, with the Olympic gold medal at stake in London, Bolt stamped his authority by retaining the title he had won at Beijing 2008 with a new Games record of 9.63. Blake, positioned between U.S. sprinters Tyson Gay and Justin Gatlin in Lane 5, took silver with a time of 9.75 seconds.

Four days later, the 200m final saw 80,000 spectators inside London’s Olympic Stadium on their feet as Blake and Bolt emerged neck and neck from the bend. Ultimately, Bolt surged ahead to win gold in 19.32 seconds, while Blake secured silver with a time of 19.75 seconds. The pair then combined forces in the 4x100m relay, with Blake running the third leg before handing over to Bolt, who anchored the team to a world-record time of 36.84 seconds. This victory earned Bolt his third gold medal of the Games and Blake his third medal.