Yohan Blake hits top form with 9.93 seconds at Jamaica trials | Loop Jamaica

Yohan Blake, the 2011 World champion, hit top form at the Jamaica trials with a 9.93-second clocking to win his first-round heat of the men’s 100m at the National Stadium on Thursday’s first day of competition.

Blake took charge from early to cross the line in a season’s best time. The time represents the eighth fastest in the world this year and the fastest going into Friday’s semi-finals.

Kemar Bailey-Cole finished second in 10.06 while Nigel Ellis came home third in 10.10 to secure the final automatic qualifying spot from the heat into the semi-finals.

Oblique Seville (centre) wins his first-round heat of the men’s 100m.

Oblique Seville, who is the second-fastest man in the world this year, was also an impressive winner, winning his heat in 9.98 seconds, the second-fastest qualifying time.

Jelani Walker clocked a new personal best of 10.07 seconds to finish second. Jazeel Murphy secured the third and final qualifying spot from the heat into the semi-finals with 10.18 seconds.

Conroy Jones is the third-fastest qualifier after clocking a new personal best of 10 seconds flat to win his first-round heat. Ackeem Blake (10.01) and Oshane Bailey (10.03) finished second and third, respectively for automatic qualifying spots.

Also through to the semi-finals are Kadrian Goldson (10.16), Mario Heslop (10.19), and Xavier Nairne (10.23).

The Jamaica trials will decide the athletes who will represent the country at the July 14 to 24 athletics showcase.

The trials will also decide teams for two other senior competitions and a junior competition. These are the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, the NACAC Senior Championships in Freeport, The Bahamas from August 19-21, and the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia from August 1-6.

The top three athletes in each event will qualify for Oregon, provided they have set the world standard.