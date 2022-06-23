Yohan Blake hits top form with 9.93 seconds at Jamaican trials | Loop Jamaica

Yohan Blake hits top form with 9.93 seconds at Jamaican trials | Loop Jamaica
Yohan Blake hits top form with 9.93 seconds at Jamaican trials

Yohan Blake, the 2011 World champion, hit top form at the Jamaican trial with a 9.93 clocking to win his first-round heat of the men’s 100m at the National Stadium on Thursday.Blake took charge from early to cross the line in a season’s best time. The time represents the eighth fastest in the world this year and the fastest going into Friday’s semi-final.Kemar Bailey-Cole finished second in 10.05.Oblique Seville, who is the second-fastest in the world this year, was also an impressive winner, winning his heat in 9.98 seconds.Jelani Walker clocked a new personal best of 10.07 seconds to finish second.

