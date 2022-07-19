Yohan withdraws from 200m semis, Dwyer experiencing hamstring issues | Loop Jamaica

Yohan withdraws from 200m semis, Dwyer experiencing hamstring issues
Jamaica News | Loop News
World Champs
Loop Sports

2 hrs ago

Yohan Blake participated in a round of the 100m event at the World Athletics Championships days ago. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Yohan Blake has withdrawn from the semifinals of the men’s 200m in Eugene Oregon Tuesday night because of a swollen right Achilles.

The news was confirmed by Maurice Wilson, technical leader of the Jamaican team, who disclosed that Rasheed Dwyer was also experiencing issues.

Wilson told Loop News that although Dwyer is experiencing issues with his hamstring, “he’ll go out there and battle”.

Blake, the second fastest man over the distance at 19.26s, qualified for the semifinals as one of three non-automatic qualifiers on Monday.

He appeared to slow significantly approaching the finish line to end the race in 20.35s.

Although he has withdrawn from the 200m semis, Blake is still eligible to participate in the 4x100m relay because the Jamaican team management has indicated that all protocols were followed and Blake got a medical exemption, having not withdrawn from the championships.

