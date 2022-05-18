Young accountant profits from resin-art business | Loop Jamaica

·5 min read
Home
Local News
Young accountant profits from resin-art business | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Gasoline prices again up by $4.50; diesel slightly down

Research on in search of new blends to reduce cost of fertiliser

Another teacher has died

Young accountant profits from resin-art business

Appleton Estate celebrates luxe living with Ruby Anniversary Edition

Andre Russell’s Kolkata Knight Riders eliminated from IPL

Gabon federation says Aubameyang retires from internationals

Foreign minister Kamina Johnson Smith bestowed ‘queen’ in Ghana

Community Drivers: JSIF hailed for improvements in Salt Spring

Tufton confirms that Jamaica in fifth wave of COVID-19 pandemic

Wednesday May 18

30?C
Business
Shamille Scott

60 minutes ago – Updated

Sara Palmer

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Calm and charming are just a few words to describe Sara Palmer’s aura.

Palmer, the owner of Aura Sphere Jamaica, replicates those features in her functional resin-art pieces that range from key chains to countertops.

The St Andrew-based accountant first turned to art in 2018 as an outlet to release built-up tension and anxiety she was experiencing at the time.

Palmer utilises resin art, an advanced painting style, to design items such as clocks, wall art, drink coasters and other home goods.

Her art, inspired by nature, provided the perfect escape for not only her but clients.

“During COVID, people really needed those gems, those pieces to bring a little joy to their lives,” Palmer reasoned.

Video edited by Richard Baker

Source

Related Articles

Business

October 27, 2021 06:16 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Gasoline prices again up by $4.50; diesel slightly down

Jamaica News

Research on in search of new blends to reduce cost of fertiliser

Jamaica News

Another teacher has died

More From

Jamaica News

Five teachers die in six days

See also

Fayval Williams says deaths ‘a big shock’ to education system

Jamaica News

Woman killed at funeral identified as sister of Ananda Dean

The woman who was shot and killed by criminals at a funeral in St Catherine on Tuesday has been identified.
Sources report that she is Shanice Dean, sister of Ananda Dean, an 11-year-old girl,

Sport

Veronica Campbell Brown, hubby expecting baby number two

Retired Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown is expecting her second child with husband Omar.
The eight-time Olympic medallist announced her pregnancy via a post on Instagram on Sunday, which

Jamaica News

Two shot, one fatally on Hagley Park Road

Police officers are now at a crime scene on Hagley Park Road in St Andrew, where two people were shot Tuesday afternoon, one of whom has died.
A section of the usually busy thoroughfare is now

Jamaica News

9 local roads named after non-Jamaicans

Jamaica has had a long history of renaming streets in honour of people from other countries.
The latest such renaming was on Monday in honour of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, an Indian jurist, soc

Jamaica News

Seven Jamaicans on deportation flight from the UK

Seven Jamaicans have been deported from the United Kingdom and are currently on their way to Kingston aboard a chartered flight that took off in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
According

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols