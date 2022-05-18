Young accountant profits from resin-art business | Loop Jamaica

Calm and charming are just a few words to describe Sara Palmer’s aura.

Palmer, the owner of Aura Sphere Jamaica, replicates those features in her functional resin-art pieces that range from key chains to countertops.

The St Andrew-based accountant first turned to art in 2018 as an outlet to release built-up tension and anxiety she was experiencing at the time.

Palmer utilises resin art, an advanced painting style, to design items such as clocks, wall art, drink coasters and other home goods.

Her art, inspired by nature, provided the perfect escape for not only her but clients.

“During COVID, people really needed those gems, those pieces to bring a little joy to their lives,” Palmer reasoned.

Video edited by Richard Baker