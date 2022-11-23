Young American fugitive nabbed by cops in Manchester Loop Jamaica

Young American fugitive nabbed by cops in Manchester Loop Jamaica
A young American fugitive who is wanted in the state of New York in the United States of America, was arrested during a pre-dawn operation by members of the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team (JFAT) and C-TOC Special Operations in the Greenvale community of Manchester on Wednesday, November 23.

He is Matthew Pinnock, 18, who is wanted on a provisional warrant of arrest under the Extradition Act for various offenses, including attempt murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, among other charges.

Reports are that the police team went to premises in Greenvale, where a house was searched and Pinnock was found hiding.

He was subsequently transported to Kingston, where he remains in custody.

He is set to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, November 25.

