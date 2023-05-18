Young athletes gear up for JTA/Sagicor National Athletics Championship Loop Jamaica

Primary level student athletes will once again compete at the 38th staging of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA)/Sagicor National Athletics Championship on June 9 and 10 at the National Stadium.

The launch ceremony for the 2023 event took place on Thursday at the JTA’s corporate office in downtown Kingston.

Renowned for showcasing the talent of young athletes vying for the coveted Parish Championship title, this track and field meet has secured a substantial support valued at $8 million from title sponsors Sagicor Foundation. Additionally, the foundation will continue its tradition of granting five-year secondary scholarships worth $50,000 annually to the overall champion boy and girl of the meet.

Mark Chisholm, chief revenue officer of Sagicor Group Jamaica, emphasized the positive impact of sports on children during the sponsor’s message. He stated, “Sports remains one of the best ways to impart critical life skills such as teamwork, discipline, problem-solving, and physical and mental development to our children. The Sagicor Foundation aims to positively impact the lives of children and leave a legacy that will benefit future generations. This championship perfectly encapsulates that mission.”

In the previous year’s edition, defending champions St Andrew successfully retained the coveted parish title with an impressive 272.5 points, marking their 21st championship victory. St Thomas secured a close second place with 256 points, while three-time champions St Catherine claimed the third spot with 194 points.

LaSonja Harrison, president of the JTA, assured all stakeholders that they can anticipate the usual excitement and high level of competition.

“This is a significant time in our calendar of activities, and we appreciate the collaboration that this meet brings to unearth new talents and give our youth a chance to showcase their potential,” she said. “The JTA is pleased to partner once again with corporate giants Sagicor for the 38th staging of the meet. We are grateful as an association to continue this tradition of showcasing the talents of our treasured children who might not otherwise have had this opportunity. It is important for Jamaica to recognize that this is where it all begins. Many of the country’s track stars started their journey right here.”

The athletes will compete in four classes: Under-9, Under-11, Under-13, and Under-15.

The Under-9 category will feature events such as the 80m, 150m, 4×100 relays, and cricket ball throw.

Under-11 athletes will participate in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m relays, and cricket ball throw.

Under-13 and Under-15 athletes will compete in the 100m, 200m, 400m, and 4x100m relays. Additionally, there will be four open events: long jump, high jump, shot put, and medley relays.