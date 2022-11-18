Young communications professional now heads advertising agency Loop Jamaica

Communications professional, Evon Benjamin, now heads up BumbleBee Agency as general manager.

The full-service digital marketing and advertising agency is strategically positioning itself to grow its business and expand its services with Benjamin at the helm.

With over 15 years’ of experience in integrated marketing communications, Benjamin is expected to revamp the business.

Garth Walker, Chairman of BumbleBee Agency, has welcomed the new hire, saying that Benjamin has extensive local and international experience in business development, destination marketing, project management, brand marketing and event management.

“Evon is a welcomed addition to the BumbleBee team and will serve to properly direct and position the business for more growth. He has been charged with realigning objectives, creating and implementing effective strategy and expanding services to better serve corporate Jamaica,” explained Walker.

According to Benjamin, the company will utilise the most up-to-date technologies to enable brands to effectively connect with their target audiences.

“I believe in collaboration, cooperation and accountability. I support growth, development and success by providing effective and timely communications strategies, maintaining mutually beneficial relationships with key stakeholders at all levels and enhancing the reputation and goodwill of the organisation,” he added.