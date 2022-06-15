Young doctor brings medical-grade skin care products to market | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Young doctor brings medical-grade skin care products to market
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Shamille Scott

1 hrs ago – Updated

Soma Glow by Dr Glow, Jamaica-made skincare line

Dr Shani Mortley has set out to change the face of aesthetic and anti-ageing medicine by making affordable medical-grade skincare products accessible to women and men alike.

Popularly known as ‘Dr Glow’, Mortely offers a wide range of skincare products under the Soma Glow brand.

Mortley, who holds a medical degree from the University of the West Indies, Mona works closely with a chemist to formulate the locally-made products.

She currently offers the products through the Soma Glow website but plans to eventually open a physical store.

The young entrepreneur also wants to enable other physicians to retail her products and earn additional income.

