Young entrepreneur brings ‘neighbourhood coffee shop’ to Spanish Town Loop Jamaica

Kalisha Richards Bennett operates a fast-food gourmet restaurant in Jamaica’s old capital, Spanish Town.

The young businesswoman serves continental breakfast items; coffee and tea, sandwiches, wraps, chicken wings and blended drinks, to name a few.

Dubbed the “neighbourhood coffee shop”, Richards Bennett says Jamminz Food and Drink is the only one of its kind in the area.

Jamminz Food and Drink primarily serves customers via delivery or curbside pickup.

Watch the video by Ramon Lindsay for details on Richards Bennett’s venture.