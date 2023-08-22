Young entrepreneur launches 9th year of tourism scholarships Loop Jamaica

Young entrepreneur and Group CEO of ICONTech Construction and Engineering Projects and Iconic Travel, Kaseka Daley, is set to pave the path for some of Jamaica’s future leaders in the tourism sector.

Drawing from her humble beginnings in the industry, Daley has now launched the ninth year of her own scholarship programme to support students eager to shine in the industry and other academic disciplines. Most importantly, this programme helps Daley to honour her parents – both of whom she witnessed offer back-to-school aid to many youngsters around them.

With foundational experience at Hilton Rose Hall and Jewel Dunn’s River resorts, Daley identifies keenly with the challenges many Jamaican students face in light of escalating tuition fees, inflation, and the rising cost of living.

“I remember the days when I was just starting out in tourism. That initial exposure not only grounded my passion for the industry but highlighted the significance of education. Today, as I find myself in a position to give back, I believe there’s no better way than to invest in our future stars,” said Daley.

The Kaseka Daley Scholarship and Grant Programme will consist of two tourism scholarships, valued at $90,000 each. These scholarships are tailored for committed Tourism students maintaining a GPA of 3.0 or above.

Additionally, eight Back-to-School grants of $35,000 each will also be available and are open to students pursuing any academic discipline. Eligible students should either have an average score of 70 per cent or higher or maintain a GPA of 2.5 or above.

Emphasising the pivotal role of tourism in Jamaica’s economy and the potential of the youth in upholding its legacy, Daley remarked, “The tourism sector has been a beacon for Jamaica, and nurturing the next generation of professionals is instrumental for its sustained growth. This scholarship isn’t just a financial aid, it’s my way of endorsing the dreams of young Jamaicans who envision a brighter future for our beloved country.”

Applications for both the scholarship and grants will remain open until August 31, 2023. Students are encouraged to seize this to further their academic aspirations and contribute to Jamaica’s thriving economy.

For application procedures and more information, interested candidates should send an email to [email protected], or call 876-678-1560.