Young entrepreneurs invited to enter Duhaney Park business project

Young entrepreneurs within the Duhaney Park in St Andrew community are being encouraged to participate in the third annual Duhaney Park Young Entrepreneurs Business Project Proposal Competition.

The competition, organised by the Duhaney Park Community Development Committee in partnership with the Social Development Commission (SDC) and the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), is open to individuals between the ages of 15 and 29.

Participants are required to submit written business proposals prior to the event, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 28 at 10:00am at the Duhaney Park Community Centre. Once submitted, all proposals will then be evaluated by a panel of judges.

On the day of the competition, participants will present their proposals and assessed based on innovation, feasibility, impact and presentation skills.

President, Duhaney Park Community Development Committee, Godfrey Williams said that the competition “aims to highlight the entrepreneurial potential of young individuals while providing them with invaluable skills in business proposal writing, public speaking and innovation”.

He noted that since its launch in 2022, the competition has gained considerable attention and has become a cornerstone for economic development within the community.

“The competition offers not only a platform to refine creative business ideas but also a chance for young people to develop the essential skills needed for entrepreneurship,” Williams added.

The top performers in the competition will receive cash prizes, with $50,000 for the winner; second place, $40,000; and $25,000 for third place.

Trophies will be awarded in several categories to recognise outstanding proposals.

Interested persons may contact 876-214-6045, 876-335-3894 or 876-535-7304 for registration details.