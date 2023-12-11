Young entrepreneurs receive business training, funding from Citi Loop Jamaica

Seven young local entrepreneurs who performed impressively under a programme funded by global bank Citi will benefit from further investment aimed at strengthening and expanding their businesses.

The young businesspersons are part of the Urban Labs for Youth Innovation project sponsored by the Citi Foundation and The Trust for the Americas’ Democratizing Innovation in the Americas (DIA) Programme.

The entrepreneurs included Candice Gordon – Shevielle Naturals hair and skin care line of products; Akime Edwards, Global Hub Learning Solutions Ltd; Aalyah Campbell, The Eco Store; Miguel Francis, I Want To Make; Godiva Golding, Steam House Network; Collin Fuller-Bennett, Atendify.

Since 2016, more than 150 young entrepreneurs in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago have received assistance to start their businesses that are making a difference in their communities, thanks to grant funding amounting to US$20,000 under the programme.

The Urban Labs for Youth Innovation project is a regional initiative that “seeks to foster innovation and empower new generations to create low-cost, high-impact innovations that improve livelihood opportunities and solve daily challenges in their communities”.

In 2020, DIA Jamaica introduced a new component that sought to increase employability and economic opportunities for at-risk youth in the Caribbean through digital literacy, data science, and future-of-work skills.

Speaking during a project update last Wednesday at Citibank in St Andrew, where the beneficiaries were presented with reinvestment grants, Gordon said she gained a lot of experience from the pitch tank on the courses.

“The feedback from the judges has definitely helped me to work on my communication and my pitch craft”, Gordon said, adding that the funds she received from the competition have enabled her to buy bulk materials to manufacture her products.

Campbell, whose store supplies eco-friendly alternatives to everyday plastic products, as well as menstrual cups for young women, is grateful for the assistance in the programme. “I cannot stress enough how much the support of the team has impacted what I have been able to accomplish, not only because of the financial support but how it has fortified my spirit as an entrepreneur”, she said.

Another impressive business was an application created by Bennett that enables event planners to apply for approval online to municipal councils, the police, Justices of the Peace and other authorities.

Commenting on the projects, Citi Country Officer Eva Lewis commended the young entrepreneurs on their eloquence in expressing themselves and marketing their businesses.

“I’ve seen in your projects not just for the commercial value, but they are rooted in solving problems. You saw opportunities to make better communities. I am not only proud of you, and I am proud of Citi for supporting entrepreneurship in this way”, Lewis said.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Gutzmer, CEO of the Institute of Law and Economics, which provided operative support for the programme said the topics covered include innovation, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, business model canvassing, digital literacy skills and the use of artificial intelligence.

Nnder the programme, 622 youth had been sensitized, while 31 had built, improved or expanded their businesses or created social ventures.

The next cohort for the programme will be called in February through the social media platform Instagram.