Young farmer booked 4 months after woman robbed with gun blazing Loop Jamaica

Twenty-four-year-old Omar Thompson, otherwise called ‘Maya’, a farmer of Litchfield district, Wait-a-Bit ,Trelawny, has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm, robbery with aggravation and discharging a firearm within 40 yards of a public thoroughfare following an incident in Dryland district in the parish on Wednesday, April 6 this year.

Reports from the Wait-a-Bit police are that about 10:10 am on April 6, a woman parked her pick-up truck and was awaiting someone.

Thompson then allegedly pounced on her and robbed her of $250,000 and a black LG cellular phone valued at $25,000.

Thompson then reportedly fired shots in the air before escaping in the area.

On Saturday, August 20, he was arrested, and was charged after an interview.

His court date is being being finalised.

