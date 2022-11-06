Young funeral director reported missing in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

Twenty-year-old Tyrese Smith, a funeral director of Plumbago Path in Mona Heights, St Andrew, has been missing since Thursday, November 3.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 165 centimetres (five feet five inches) tall.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that Smith was last seen at about 3pm at his workplace.

All subsequent attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information that can assist the police to locate Tyrese Smith is being asked to contact the Half-Way Tree police at 876-926-8185, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.