Young golfers take early lead at national trials | Loop Jamaica

Three young golfers are atop the 22-member field following the opening day of the national trials to select Jamaica’s team for the 65th Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships.

Sebert Walker Jr, Justin Burrowes, and Rocco Lopez have taken the early lead at the Cinnamon Hill Golf Course in Montego Bay, St James.

Walker ended the day on even-par 72 after posting one-under-par 34 on the front nine and one-over-par 38 on the back nine. He had a colourful scorecard, which started with a birdie on hole number one and followed with other birdies on holes 7, 9, 16, and 18. Among those five birdies were five bogeys on holes 3, 4, 11, 14, and 17.

Burrowes, who won at last year’s trials, was only one stroke back on one-over-par 73. He had a good start and was in the lead after four holes with a one-under-par score at that point. His back nine showed a clean shoot with no birdies or bogeys. Narada Black, who shared the lead after three holes, ended the day in 10th place with a score of nine-over=par 81.

Lopez was two-over-par 74 but one stroke behind Burrowes. He was on even-par after 13 holes but carded a double bogey on hole 14, which put him at two-over for the rest of the round.

The leaders are being closely tracked by long-time national senior representative Owen Samuda on three-over-par 75, Ryan Lue on six-ove- par 78, and the newly crowned national golf champion Oshae Haye who posted seven-over-par 79.

Walker, Burrowes, and Lopez are scheduled to tee off at 10:00 am on Friday’s second day.

The three ladies on the course are closely bunched together.

Emily Mayne posted six-over-par 78 for the lead but has Jamaica Golf Association president Jodi Munn-Barrow just two strokes behind on eight-over-par 80. Mattea Issa was in third place on nine-over-par 81.

Mayne won the ladies section of the senior trials last year.

The 65th Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships will be held in the Turks & Caicos Islands from July 31 to August 5.