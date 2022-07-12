Young Jamaica challenges PNP to present a better relief plan | Loop Jamaica

Young Jamaica, the youth arm of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), challenges the People’s National Party (PNP), and its president to offer the Jamaican people an alternative relief plan, “one which not only treats with Jamaica’s current economic situation but accounts for future financial stability”.

“Instead of the PNP’s irresponsible and impulsive proposals, the JLP Andrew Holness-led government has put forward a measured, targeted and thoughtful aid packages over the last two years…,” Young Jamaica said in a press release on Monday.

“The latest CARE components will provide a combined $2.7-billion social intervention package. Special focus was also given to the youth and elderly. Over half a billion dollars will be allocated to pensioners at the bottom of the income ladder.

“The GOJ will also be providing J$1.789 billion in back-to-school grants in addition to additional contributions to those on PATH,” the group noted.

According to Young Jamaica, the PNP continues to prove that it has “absolutely no idea how to govern the people of Jamaica responsibly and ethically”.

The group said that the PNP had “repeatedly” and “impulsively promoted irresponsible and fiscally unsound policies”.

Young Jamaica said it is “high time for [the PNP] to recognise that the politics they are attempting to play is a relic of a past” Jamaica does not want to return.

“This JLP administration has introduced transformational systematic electronic direct transfer of relief funds, aligned with international best practices, for the people of Jamaica.

“This has never been done before by any other administration,” the press release quoted Young Jamaica President Rohan Walsh.

Communications Director of Young Jamaica Rodain Richardson said: “The PNP would like for us to resile to the 1990s, 2010 and 2013, when Jamaicans were faced with economic pressures, uncertain times and when the country suffered catastrophic economic affairs.

“We have come too far as a people and have worked too hard as a country for anyone to trick us and tell us to run wid it, we cannot go back to a time like that.”