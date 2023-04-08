Young Jamaica wishes speedy recovery for Simpson Miller Loop Jamaica

Young Jamaica wishes speedy recovery for Simpson Miller Loop Jamaica
Young Jamaica, the youth arm of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), has expressed sadness at news of the hospitalisation of former People’s National Party (PNP) President and Jamaica’s seventh Prime Minister, Portia Simpson Miller.

“Portia connected with Jamaicans and evoked genuine love from all walks of life throughout her four decades of public service. She is a symbol of perseverance and affability, with an everlasting legacy of positive contribution to the nation,” said Young Jamaica in a statement on Friday.

“Young Jamaica and, by extension, the JLP, pays her the utmost respect in wishing her good health and a speedy and full recovery,” the statement added.

Simpson Miller was hospitalised Thursday for what has been described as a “minor complaint”, and is reportedly “doing well”.

Sources close to Jamaica’s first female prime minister said that she is resting and recovering.

The PNP issued a statement on Friday to advise that Simpson Miller’s hospitalisation was for non-emergency care.

“Mrs Simpson Miller is doing well and is being supported by a capable medical team and her loved ones,” the PNP said.

It added: “On behalf of her family, the PNP expresses sincere gratitude for your prayers and well wishes as we pray for good health and a speedy recovery for our dear Sister P.”

It is not clear when she will be released from the hospital.

