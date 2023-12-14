Young men facing extradition to US arrested in St James Loop Jamaica

The security forces went on separate pre-dawn operations in St James on Wednesday and arrested two men wanted by the authorities in the United States for activities related to lottery scamming.

The men, ages 26 and 31, have not yet been named by the police.

The two were arrested at their homes in Paradise Heights and Montego West Village during the operations that involved the Lottery Scam Taskforce, the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team, and the Jamaica Defence Force.

The two were arrested on extradition warrants from US authorities.

They are accused of mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and other offences related to the lottery scam.