Young Reggae Boyz begin preparations for Concacaf U17 Championship Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has invited 28 players to a national Under-17 camp in preparation for the Concacaf Under-17 Championship, which takes place in Guatemala from February 11-26.

The camp, which began on Monday, is being held at the UWI-JFF Captain Burrell Centre of Excellence.

The head coach is Merron Gordon and he is assisted by Vassell Reynolds.

A press release from JFF said, “this is a preliminary list and some players will be released and others added until a settled squad comes together by the first week of January when they will be housed continuously for the entire month.”

Five overseas-based players are included in the current squad, while eight others have been invited to be properly assessed next week.

The young Reggae Boyz have been drawn into Group G alongside Costa Rica, Cuba, and Guadeloupe.

Groups E and G will be based at the Estadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores in Guatemala City, while Groups F and H will be hosted by the Estadio Pensativo in Antigua.

After Group Stage play, the top three nations in each group will advance to the knockout stage, joining the four 2022 Concacaf Under-17 Men’s Qualifiers group winners: Bermuda, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, and Puerto Rico.

The Round of 16 matches will take place February 18 and 19, at both venues, followed by the quarterfinals (February 21 and 22), semifinals (February 24), and final (February 26) in Guatemala City.

All knockout stage matches will be played in a single-match direct elimination format and the four semifinalists will qualify for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup Peru 2023.

In the previous edition of the Concacaf Under-17 Championship, played in Bradenton, Florida, in 2019, Mexico won their eighth title at this age level, with a 2-1 extra-time win over the United States in the final.

Group E: Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, CuracaoGroup F: USA, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, BarbadosGroup G: Costa Rica, Jamaica, Cuba, GuadeloupeGroup H: Honduras, Haiti, El Salvador, Suriname

Jamaica’s Under-17 training squad: Leighton Murray, Tawayne Lynch, Garfield Tomlinson, Tyreek McKenley, Oneil Headley, Carlton Brown, Javin Williams, Ahir Dixon, Rajae Taylor, Alexavier Gooden, Dante Peralto, Ronaldo Hitchman, Malachi Molina, Jason Whyte, Ronaldo Barrett, Logan Hall, Malik Robinson, Amir Dawkins, Jahmani Bell, Dyllan John, Dunsting Cohen, Denzil McKenzie, Demario Bailey, Orane Watson, Nasado Gibbs, Nyle Waugh, Dax Ziadie, Kemuel Kpakpo.