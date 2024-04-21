Young siblings dead in US, others hurt when vehicle crashes into party Loop Jamaica

Young siblings dead in US, others hurt when vehicle crashes into party
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The scene of a fatal crash at a birthday party in Michigan, United States on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: AP)

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A young brother and sister died and several people were injured, some of them seriously, when a vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into a young child’s birthday party Saturday at a boat club, a Michigan sheriff said.

An eight-year-old girl and her five-year-old brother died at the scene of the crash, when a 66-year-old woman drove 25 feet (7.6 metres) into the building at about 3pm at the Swan Creek Boat Club in Berlin Township, about 30 miles (48.2 kilometres) south of Detroit, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said.

“The scene was described by the first responders as extremely chaotic, with high levels of emotions of those directly involved and those who witnessed this horrific incident,” he said.

Three children and six adults were taken to area hospitals by two helicopters or ambulances with life-threatening injuries, he said. Others injured were given first aid at the scene, and some were taken to hospitals by private vehicles.

Goodnough did not identify the woman driving the vehicle, but said she was taken into custody and held at the Monroe County Jail suspected of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, causing death. She was cooperating with authorities and likely would face more charges as the investigation continues, he said.

Authorities were notified the woman may have been at a nearby tavern before the incident, Goodnough said, adding that they closed the establishment and planned to execute a search warrant there as part of the investigation.

